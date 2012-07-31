Shares in BP fall 3.1 percent, accounting for all the FTSE 100 index's near 7 point decline by 0725 GMT, as the British oil company takes a $5 billion charge - more than a typical three months worth of profits - in what was mainly a write down of the value of assets, tipping it into a loss for the second quarter.

"Adjusted Replacement Cost Profits (RCP) were $3.7 billion - 17 percent below consensus ($4.4 billion) due to much poorer than expected performances across all businesses," Oriel Securities says in a note.

The broker points out that BP's quarterly dividend of 8 cents was flat on the first-quarter, albeit as expected, while the firm's outlook for the third quarter is not promising, although BP maintains it is on track to deliver its 2014 cash flow generation target.

Volume in BP is strong, with the stock doing over 30 percent of its 90-day daily average in the less than half an hour of trade.

