Shares in Infineon jump 5.4 percent, topping the European technology sector index after the German chipmaker's third-quarter results beat the firm's own predictions, only a month afetr it issued in a profit warning.

"Sales and EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin came in somewhat ahead of our expectations and was also above the recently revised company guidance," says DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp.

"It will come as a surprise to many to see a top-line beat from Infineon so soon after a profit warning. Feels like the warning about a month ago wasn't perhaps really necessary," Jefferies analyst Lee Simpson adds.

Infineon shares hit 9-month lows after its June 26 profit warning. Still the shares are up nearly 1 percent so far this year, while the sector has won 14 percent.

