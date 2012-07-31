Shares in Teleperformance jump 9 percent in the biggest rise on France's SBF120 index after the call-centre group posts first-half results above market expectations.

"The group publishes second-quarter sales of 585.1 million euros, clearly increasing compared to the first quarter and above our expectations," Gilbert Dupont analysts write in a note.

Teleperformance also confirms its full-year targets for a rise in like-for-like revenue comprised between 2 and 4 percent and a recurring EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization) margin of between 8.6 and 9 percent.

Teleperformance shares are up 17.5 percent since the start of the year, valuing the company at 1.1 billion euros.

