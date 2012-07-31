Shares in German travel and tourism group TUI AG rise 1.8 percent, the top gainer on the German mid-cap index, after it says Friedrich Joussen will succeed Michael Frenzel as CEO next year.

"As many investors were afraid of Frenzel prolonging his contract another time, this is a strong catalyst for the share price," Silvia Quandt analyst Stefan Kick says.

Kick says that while Frenzel, who has been CEO since 1994, had transformed TUI from the old Preussag conglomerate, he had also destroyed some value with the pricing and timings of acquisitions and disposals.

