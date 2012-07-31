Shares in ITV shed 1.7 percent, underperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the FTSE 100, as Deutsche Bank downgrades its rating for the British commercial broadcaster to "sell" from "hold", with a reduced target price of 72 pence, down from 80 pence.

"Downside on ITV is not extreme; ad spend is not collapsing, UK macro is not the worst and management is doing the right things. But ITV has been a consensus cyclical play and a 10 percent rally on first half results looks an opportunity to switch into better sold-off cyclical and mid-cycle cases," Deutsche Bank says in a note, highlighting UK media plays UBM, BSkyB, and Germany's ProSiebenSat1.

The broker says a weak advertising outlook means cuts to ITV EPS estimates of 6 percent and 3 percent for full-year 2012 and 2013, taking them to 8 percent below consensus, with consensus advertising growth starting to be cut for this year but growth still assumed for next year.

Deutsche Banks says at a valuation of 12 times 2012 and 11 times 2013 price/earnings, including pension and convertibles, ITV shares are starting to look stretched. The stock currently trades at 75.51 pence.

Volume in ITV is fairly moderate, however, at just 13 percent of the stock's 90-day daily average, not far out of line with total volume for the FTSE 100 index at nearly 12 percent of the 90-day daily average.

