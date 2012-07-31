Shares in Weir shed 4 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 fallers, with investors banking gains after a recent strong run as the engineer meets expectations with first-half results and pegs its full-year outcome on the timing of an improvement in the oil and gas pumping market.

Weir, whose shares rose more than 11 percent in four trading days ahead of results, posts a 27 percent gain in profit to 226 million pounds ($354.7 million) on revenue of 1.33 billion pounds in the fist six months, but concerns remain over its exposure to oil and gas and minerals markets.

"Newsflow from the oil and gas industry and the order outlook for minerals are likely to remain the key driver for the share price. Hence, in the near term the share price is likely to remain volatile," says JP Morgan, which keeps its "neutral" rating on Weir's shares, in a note.

Weir's shares look attractively priced on a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 10.9 times, compared with peers Invensys and Rotork on 12.2 and 18.9 percent respectively, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Weir's market implied 5-Year earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 2.1 percent is well below that of Invensys and Weir and suggests expectations are low for the company.

But Weir's shares are among the most shorted on the FTSE 100 with nearly 19 percent of the stock available outstanding on loan, according to Data Explorers, highlighting investor cautiousness surrounding its outlook.

