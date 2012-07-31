The bull-bear indicator of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment on a daily basis, signals losses in European equities before the end of the session on Tuesday.

The day's indicator shows 50.8 percent 'bulls', 31.3 percent 'bears' and 17.9 percent 'neutral'.

"Profit-taking or further gains?, a majority of analysts are expecting further gains ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday, but our indicator is in 'contrarian zone', indicating a retreat at some point in the session," says Guillaume Dumans, co-head of 2Bremans.

At 0937 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.1 percent at 1,072.21 points.

