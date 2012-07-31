The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.3 percent in midsession trade, roughly tracking broader market losses with the FTSE 100 off 0.2 percent and the mid caps down 0.4 percent.

Brammer, the distributor of industrial maintenance, repair and overhaul products, falls 8.6 percent as Europe economic woes weigh on the company's near-term outlook, with Investec and Peel Hunt cutting forecasts after the firm posts interim results.

"Despite a creditable outturn in the first half, Brammer's results and outlook statement reflect the dual headwinds of a weakening Euro and tough economic backdrop in Europe (and UK), with industrial production in negative territory," Investec says in a note.

"Whilst Brammer's revenue growth remains well into positive territory (first half up 6.7 percent organically), the second quarter was more challenging, and so we cut expectations for this year and next," it said.

LSL Property Services, which provides residential property services incorporating estate agency and surveying businesses, slips 12.7 percent after the firm posts a fall in underlying operating profit to 9.7 million pounds, driven by contract renewals and reduction in market share of certain key lenders, and issues a cautious outlook.

"Interim results reveal the headwinds the group faces, with the subdued conditions in the housing market unlikely to ease in the near future. We expect to trim our estimates as a consequence and move to a hold stance in the meantime," FinnCap says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net