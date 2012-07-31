With the European second quarter reporting season about a third of the way through, Germany is proving its place as a top pick in the region, but unloved Spain is also surprising to the upside while the Nordics disappoint.

To-date, some 62 percent of large and mid-cap German companies second quarter results have beaten or met expectations, with earnings on average 8.9 percent higher than forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Spain is next, with a 62 percent beat/met rate and a 1.1 percent earnings surprise, and Switzerland also fares well.

The Netherlands and Italy have both seen 50 percent of companies miss expectations, while Norway, France, UK and Sweden have all witnessed a majority of misses.

For developed Europe as a whole, the miss rate is running at 46 percent - excluding today's results.

But with earnings down 2.6 percent year-on-year any beats come against already very subdued expectations and gloomy outlooks mean analysts are further trimming forecasts for the future: third quarter earnings estimates have been revised down by 3 percent to-date.

