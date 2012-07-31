European equities are unlikely to stage a meaningful rebound any time soon, despite cheap valuations, as earnings growth looks set to remain muted and euro zone turmoil brings with it a hefty risk premium, reckon strategists at Credit Agricole CIB.

Euro STOXX 50 index is trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 9.5 times - down from around 16.8 times 10 years ago, according to Thomson Reuters DataStream.

"Do these low P/E guarantee stronger returns in the future? Certainly not in the short term - cheap markets often tend to be even cheaper," CA CIB says in an asset allocation note, adding that the main driver remains earnings per share (EPS) growth.

"In the euro zone the trend of EPS growth has been quite disappointing over the last 10 years and, contrary to ... consensus, we do not expect a strong dynamic in EPS over the coming years either ... P/Es will remain compressed as long as the euro zone debt crisis continues, which could last a few more years."

The strategists conclude that "there are more attractive risk return plays in other investment universes" than equities, recommending instead high yield credit, short-term peripheral debt and some plays in emerging markets.

