The slump in Euro STOXX 50 dividend futures last week, following Telefonica's cancellation of its payout, has opened up attractive opportunities - even for the less risk-willing investors, according to the UBS equity derivatives team.

Dividend futures plunged across the curve last Thursday, after the Spanish telecoms giant scrapped its payout for 2012 and halved that for 2013, with investors bracing for others to follow suit.

The move contrasted with a rally on the cash equity market after ECB President Mario Draghi fuelled expectations of policy action.

"This takes the implied yields from dividends to much less stretched levels, and presents an interesting entry point," UBS notes, and suggests playing the trade via options to ease risk.

"For the more nervous investor" they suggest buying December 2013 EuroSTOXX 50 dividend futures calls with 105 strike against current levels around 95.3.

"This would give a nearly two-times net return in the event of the UBS Research 'base-case' of 111, and gives large gearing into any upside towards the bull target."

Others may prefer to sell December 2015 puts at 65, and buy 1.2 times calls at 105 for zero cost.

"If we were to see the UBS base case of 130 points realised, the structure would make 30pts. Investors would only make a loss on expiry if 2015 dividends were to come out at less than half the UBS base case."

