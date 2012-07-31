Ireland-based building materials group CRH reverses earlier gains to become the top FTSE 100 faller as results from rival HeidelbergCement stress problems in several of CRH's key markets.

HeidelbergCement beat forecasts on operating profit, as cost cuts paid off and thanks to robust demand for cement in North America and Asia, but also noted weakness in Europe, notably Poland and the Netherlands.

Lafarge last week also reported falling sales in Poland.

"Poland and the Netherlands make up around 20-25 percent of CRH's sales. So if the competition is warning that these markets are not great, then you would think that CRH might do the same when they report on Aug. 14," said Charlie Campbell, analyst at Liberum Capital.

Volumes in CRH are at 77 percent of the 90-day daily average, against just 38 percent traded in the FTSE, which is down 0.4 percent.

