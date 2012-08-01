The put/call ratio on EuroSTOXX 50 rises back above one, as investors get a bit more cautious about the likelihood of bold stimulus from tomorrow's ECB meeting and snap up some downside protection through puts.

The put/call ratio rose to 1.10 on Tuesday, according to data from the Eurex exchange, after spending three sessions below the 1.00 mark - which usually signals bullishness - following last week's comments from ECB President Mario Draghi that the central bank would do whatever it takes to protect the euro zone from collapse.

Investors snapped up August 2012 puts, focusing on strikes in the 2,200-2,300 area, suggesting investors are seeking protection from - or simply betting on - fairly moderate downside compared to around 2,332 points now over the next two weeks.

The cost of a 2,200 put - which would pay out on a fall of 6 percent or more from current levels - rose by 25 percent versus Monday.

