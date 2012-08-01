Next rises 4.3 percent to feature as the top gainer on the FTSE 100 stock index, up 0.4 percent, as Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer beats its target for first-half sales growth and raises its full-year pretax profit guidance, prompting Merchant Securities to upgrade its rating for the stock to "buy" from "hold".

Early volume in Next shares is robust, with the stock achieving 45 percent of its 90-day daily trading average in the first 40 minutes of trade, compared with total FTSE 100 volume at less than a tenth of that -- 4.3 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Next said its total sales rose 4.5 percent, excluding VAT sales tax, in the six months to July 28, helped by a particularly robust performance from its Directory home shopping business as the wet summer weather encouraged shoppers to go online. That compares with a company objective of an increase of 1.0-4.0 percent and a rise of 1.4 percent in its first quarter.

Next also said it now anticipated total sales growth in 2012-13 of 2-4.5 percent and group profit before tax of 575-620 million pounds, up from a previous expectation of 560-610 million pounds.

Merchant Securities says the narrowing of the full-year 2013 pretax profit guidance is clearly a positive signal.

"Next is well positioned to deliver growth from tighter costs, the strength of the Next Directory and the constant investment into the business," Merchant Securities says in a note.

The earnings quality score for Next is 96 out of 100, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine, the highest among its peer and compared with the sector median of 60 and region median of 51, meaning future earnings look very sustainable based on past performance.

Other high street players are also higher in sympathy with the Next news, with mid-cap department stores group Debenhams up 1.5 percent, while blue chips Marks & Spencer gain a more modest 0.5 percent.

"We think that some of the strong sales performance is likely to have been driven by market share gains, given the poor sales performance at M&S recently. However, we see a positive read-across from this statement to the UK consumer more widely," Espirito Santo Investment Bank says in a note, repeating its "neutral" rating on Next with a fair value of 3,000 pence.

