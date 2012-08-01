July wasn't as good as June for European equities, but it was still their second best showing in the past 10 months, with Germany and the Nordic countries regaining their star status and peripherals lagging.

The FTSEurofirst 300 gained 4.1 percent last month after a 5 percent rise in June.

Euro zone outsiders accounted for four of the six national bourses that outperformed the pan-European benchmark. Denmark added 8.5 percent in national currency Terms, Sweden gained 4.8 percent, Switzerland rose 4.6 percent and Norway was up 4.5 percent.

The Netherlands, up 6.2 percent, and Germany, up 5.6 percent, also outperformed.

In a reversal of June's rankings, European peripherals reclaimed their laggard spots as the only fallers for the month, as concerns about the euro zone crisis resurfaced. Portugal shed 0.2 percent, Greece was down 2 percent , Italy dropped 2.7 percent and Spain fell 5.1 percent as investors fretted that it may have to ask for a bailout.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net