Shares in Belgium-based Melexis increase 4.6 percent to become the top risers in Brussels after the chip design and testing firm says its second-quarter sales rose by 8 percent.

"Melexis published another solid quarterly release, showing very nice growth, results coming in somewhat ahead of our and consensus estimates," KBC Securities says in a note to clients.

Reuters messaging rm://ben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net