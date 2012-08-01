Shares in Arkema rise more than 6 percent, the biggest gainers on France's SBF120 index, after the specialty chemicals group posts better-than-expected second-quarter results.

"Compared to a historical level in the second quarter of 2011, the EBITDA drops only 4.7 percent at 306 million euros, above the guidance and our estimate (278 million euros)," Gilbert Dupont analysts write in a note.

"While having a cautious stance on the evolution of the macro-economic context, the management gave an EBITDA guidance for 2012 close to a billion euros, or almost stable compared to 2011," they add.

The group also confirms its target to achieve 8 billion euros in sales and 1.25 billion in EBITDA by 2016.

Arkema shares have risen 19 percent so far this year, valuing the company at 3.9 billion euros.

