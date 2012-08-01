The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early deals, lagging a 0.3 percent rise on the FTSE 100 and 0.2 percent gain on the FTSE 250 .

Xchanging climbs 5.6 percent as the outsourcing firm reports first-half adjusted operating profit of 16.0 million pounds, up from 13.8 million pounds a year ago, and says it expects progress to continue through the second half.

"We increase our target price (to 95 pence from 80 pence) to reflect the progress made and the signs of more activity in Xchanging's markets. However, we retain our hold recommendation in light of the work to be done in H2 and also while we wait and see how new product launches fare," broker Peel Hunt says in a note.

Mouchel Group plunges 52 percent after the struggling infrastructure firm agrees to a debt restructuring that gives its lenders a majority stake in the company and results in limited value for existing shareholders.

"When you've got debt at the level at it is, and the number of employees at the level where they are, then shareholder interests haven't sort of been particularly well looked after here," says Panmure Gordon analyst Andy Brown.

