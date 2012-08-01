Shares in Statpro climb 2.8 percent, outperforming a modest 0.1 percent gain by the FTSE Small Cap index, after the AIM-listed provider of portfolio analytics and data solutions for asset managers reports a 29 percent rise in adjusted first-half profit.

Statpro posts adjusted profit of 2.68 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, 2012, on revenues up 3 percent at 16.08 million pounds, with analysts impressed by the traction being gained by its new Revolution product.

"Revolution continues to show major progress with the annualised recurring contract value now over 1 million pounds and the number of clients well over 100," broker Cenkos says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on Statpro.

"Price/Earnings valuations are still impacted by the investment in Revolution but if StatPro continues to demonstrate leadership in cloud delivery of portfolio analysis software then operating metrics (margins of over 20 percent) and the shares (18 month peak of 126 pence) can track back towards recent highs," Cenkos says.

