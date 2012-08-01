Shares in Avocet Mining jump 10.3 percent, topping the FTSE 250 risers list, after the company posts second-quarter numbers which were not as bad as had been feared, with the West Africa-focused miner's profit more than halving as it scraps its dividend this year.

"After preparing the market by declaring weak results in late June, Avocet has posted a better-than-feared Q2 above our downgraded numbers. The dividend has been cut as widely expected to preserve cash for expansion," broker Canaccord says in a note.

Avocet shares have halved in value since the company cut its production forecast in June.

Canaccord says Avocet is trading at 0.46 times price-to-net asset value at spot gold and maintains its "buy" recommendation at 100 pence, but expects the road to recovery to take time and is dependant on uncertain expansion costs/timing and capital management.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net