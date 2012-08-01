Shares in Pearson add 1.5 percent, outperforming a 0.7 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as the publishing group's stock rallies following recent sharp falls in reaction to disappointing first-half results on July 27, with Galvan Research and Trading upping its rating to "buy".

Pearson shares dropped 8.5 percent over the three trading sessions prior to Wednesday, following its results last Friday.

"Pearson shares fell over 100 pence peak to trough in July, enough in the view of Galvan Research to warrant flipping the successful July 2nd sell rating back to a buy," Andrew Gibson, head of research at Galvan says in a note.

"With a strong performance across its divisions, the only near term threat at current valuations is from self publishing, a factor unlikely to make a serious impact on Pearson given the impressive rate of growth in it's ebooks division," Gibson adds.

Gibson also sees technical factors as supportive for Pearson.

"Shares have retreated from a July bull trap through 1,300 pence as an intraday peak, but rather tellingly have rebounded above the 200-day moving average still rising at 1,181 pence, a classic buy signal. While the 200-day line acts as support, the target is once again 1,300 pence," the analyst says.

Pearson shares, however, bounce higher in thin trading volume, at just 18.7 percent of the 90-day daily average by 1011 GMT, broadly in line with the total FTSE 100 index volume at 15.7 percent.

