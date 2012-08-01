Shares in BMW fall over 4 percent, one of the biggest decliners in a 0.1 percent stronger FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, as a reiterated outlook from the German carmaker, with its second-quarter earnings, sparks fears of tough times ahead.

Even though BMW's results were a tick higher than expected, investors promptly sell the stock, having expected a significant beat to consensus following last week's positive surprise from chronic underperforming peer Daimler.

"The outlook was just reiterated," says DZ Bank analyst Jasko Terzic.

"After achieving an (earning before interest and taxes) EBIT margin in the first half year of 11.6 percent this implies a severe deterioration in the second half of 2012. After H1 we now see this assumption more conservative," the analyst adds.

