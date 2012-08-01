Shares in Rexam fall 2.6 percent as concerns over its outlook and potential for forecast downgrades offset a slight profit rise in first-half profit.

The company, which makes about 57 billion cans a year for brands like Red Bull, PepsiCo and Carlsberg, said pretax profit from continuing operations rose to 207 million pounds ($324.33 million) for January-June, up from 204 million pounds a year earlier.

Seymour Pierce says in a note that it is keeping its full-year 2012 estimates -- adjusted pretax profit of 462 million pounds -- unchanged, but adds that: "Given the more uncertain outlook and adverse currency movements, we may look at downgrading them post this morning's results presentation."

Before its first-half results, Rexam's earnings growth was expected to be very sustainable over the next 12 months based on what has contributed to those earnings in the recent past.

Rexam's earnings quality score jumped to 85 from 42 out of 100, according to data from thomson Reuters Starmine, above the industry median of 75, after the company filed its full-year results in December 2011 and before Wednesday's results were released.

