The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent around midday, with the FTSE 250 index also up 0.2 percent, both lagging a 0.9 percent gain by the FTSE 100 index.

Statpro adds 2.8 percent after the AIM-listed provider of portfolio analytics and data solutions for asset managers reports a 29 percent rise in adjusted first-half profit, with analysts impressed by the traction being gained by its new Revolution product.

"Price/Earnings valuations are still impacted by the investment in Revolution but if StatPro continues to demonstrate leadership in cloud delivery of portfolio analysis software then operating metrics (margins of over 20 percent) and the shares (18 month peak of 126 pence) can track back towards recent highs," broker Cenkos says in a note.

Namakwa Diamonds falls 7.8 percent after the the company lowered the production forecast for its key mine in the southern African country of Lesotho for the second time, citing unspecified "operational inefficiencies."

