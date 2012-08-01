The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent, while the blue chips gain 1.4 percent and the mid caps rise 0.4 percent.

Hutchison China Medi adds 4 percent as UBS upgrades its rating on the firm to "buy" for "neutral" on valuation grounds following results on Tuesday.

UBS raises its target price to 470 pence from 460 pence, adding positive currency trend and improving gross margin prospect, leads it to upgrade its rating.

Coal of Africa slides 14 percent after the miner says export coal sales in the previous quarter fell and forecasts a funding shortfall of approximately $15.7 million for the September 2013 quarter.

"Negative outlook with $15.7 million shortfall expected in Q3 due to lower thermal coal prices and a litigation payment. Further funding is required," Numis says in a note.

