JP Morgan reiterates its positive stance on UK retailers, citing cheap valuations as well as signs that consumption may rebound sooner than many had expected, and recommends Debenhams and Home Retail as best placed to benefit.

The investment bank's stance is supported by the fact that like for like (LFL) run-rates for the quarter are either up or stable for more than 60 percent of the British retailers that have so far updated the market, in spite of mixed headlines and one-off events such as the Jubilee and unseasonal weather, which made underlying trends difficult to identify.

Key consumer data which have been stable to improving, including the Asda income tracker, confidence and inflation, the bank notes. The improved run rates by retailers who were less impacted by the bad weather such as Dixons and Debenhams combined with stable trends at Howden and M&S also suggest that consumers could be ready to turn a corner more quickly than many expected.

Within the sector, JP Morgan favours Home Retail, one of the most operationally geared stocks in the sector. Low expectations and the lack of Southern European exposure make it the best way to play a UK recovery, especially in the electrical sector in particular, the strategists write.

Meanwhile Debenhams is second on their list to benefit from a UK recovery, as the stock still appears cheap, and the company's online strategy offers a medium-term opportunity.

JP Morgan does, however, remain underweight in Halfords and Mothercare given "structural pressures in their core categories" and an "ambitious current year guidance from management."

