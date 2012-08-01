Halfway through the European results season companies' performances are split down the middle with 51 percent of corporates meeting or beating watered down expectations, while second quarter year-on-year earnings growth is expected to have contracted around 22 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

"European earnings would have been even weaker this year had it not been for the fall in the euro," says UBS, noting the euro is down 14 percent year-on-year against the dollar and close to a 9-year low on a trade-weighted basis.

Most beats have come from defensively perceived firms such as the consumer staples, healthcare and utility firms, which are expected to perform even in a tough macro economic climate.

UBS is concerned that the high earnings momentum in staples may be starting to roll over and also points out revenue beats across all European companies is running at 2 times earnings beats, which shows margins are tightening.

"This continues a trend that has been in place for over three quarters now, and makes sense given the stage of the profit cycle. Early on (2009), margins surprised on the upside as companies cut costs aggressively; now, margins are coming off 30-year highs and facing downward pressure," UBS says.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine data the majority of misses have come in the consumer discretionary, industrials, energy, financial and telecom sectors.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net