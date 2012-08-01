Shares in Shire jump 6.1 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 gainer , with the index up 1.0 percent, heading a strong pharmaceuticals sector as the firm's second-quarter results beat market expectations.

Shire, which makes expensive drugs to treat rare diseases -- such as Adderall XR for ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyper Disorder) -- posts a 14 percent rise in revenue and 26 percent rise in earnings thanks to "healthy growth" in the hyperactivity market in the United States.

"Strong set of earnings coupled with a dividend increase allows us to take the view (Shire) remains a value equity play with a strong pipeline," says Atif Latif, a director of Guardian Stockbrokers.

"The recent sell off into the results (after the generic version of Adderall XR being announced) was unjustified. This will also be pushed higher by short covering and we see these results being well received by the market," Latif adds.

Shire shares account for 2.6 points of the FTSE 100 index's 61 point rise, although the pharmaceuticals sector overall contributes over 10 points to that index total, with peers GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca also higher - up 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively -- both rallying after recent falls following their Q2 results disappointments over the past week.

Volume in Shire shares rocketed to 107.26 percent of the 90-day daily average by 1330 GMT, taking off following the midday results release.

Volumes in AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithkline were more moderate, at 34.0 percent and 28.7 percent of their 90-day daily averages respectively, in line with the overall volume for the FTSE 100 index at 28.9 percent of its 90-day daily average.

