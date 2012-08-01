Shore Capital upgrades its recommendations on the 'big four' UK recruiters to 'buy' and moves to a short-term positive stance on the sector on the basis that a turning point is near and on hopes for fresh stimulus from the European Central Bank.

While the 'big four', Hays, Michael Page, SThree and Robert Walters have underperformed this cycle to date, the strategists note that the recruitment cycle appears to have shortened, adding that the double-dip recession could result in a new cycle commencing shortly.

This, in turn, could imply that share price performance is likely to strengthen earlier than forecasts currently suggest.

The catalyst for the new cycle could come as soon as tomorrow, if the Robert Walters interim results point to a stable outlook, Shore Capital's strategists say.

Efforts by recruiters to differentiate their revenues away from banking, financial and public sectors over the last few years, as well as the potential from more stimulus from the European Central Bank also back a more bullish position towards recruitment.

"Should we be correct in terms of the proximity to an inflection point and the ECB backs up its recent announcements with capital, then we could be at the start of another bull run in the sector," they write.

Reuters messaging rm://viktoria.dendrinou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net