Shares in German solar companies SolarWorld and SMA Solar are indicated up 4.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, after First Solar , the biggest U.S. solar panel maker, raises its full-year outlook after posting higher-than-expected second-quarter profits.

"By looking at First Solar's results, it turns out that there is still some life in solar stocks," a trader says.

First Solar, like others in the industry, has struggled as solar panel prices have plunged, squeezing profit margins and forcing weaker companies in the United States, Europe and China to shut down plants.

