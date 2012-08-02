(Corrects percentage in first paragraph to 87 percent from 97 percent)

The majority of investors - 87 percent - expect the European Central Bank to say it will resume government bond purchases, with a sizeable minority also expecting a cut in the refinancing rate, according to a survey of 410 Goldman Sachs clients.

"Among those anticipating these purchases, four in five sees them occurring only in support of EFSF primary purchases if Spain or Italy sign a Memorandum of Understanding formalizing ex ante conditions," Goldman notes.

Some 47 percent expect another cut in the refinancing rate, while 35 percent reckon the ECB will launch a third round of long term refinancing operations (LTRO).

"In agreement with the majority of our clients, Huw Pill and the European Economics team expect the ECB to deploy its balance sheet to support Spain and Italy, but only provided an agreement is reached with other governments on what is expected from these countries in the areas of fiscal and structural policies," Goldman's strategists note.

"This would entail the ECB offering support to or in parallel with the EFSF to peripheral countries that request EFSF support and accept the implied conditionality. But they are skeptical that Spain will make such a request to the EFSF in the coming days, and therefore doubt that such ECB support can be mobilized in practice at the August 2 meeting."

European equities markets have rallied 5 percent over the past week since comments from ECB President Mario Draghi fuelled expectation of action at today's meeting. If the ECB fails to deliver, a sharp retreat is likely to follow.

