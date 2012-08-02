Shares in Continental AG rise 1.8 percent to the top of Frankfurt's midcap index after the German auto parts and tyre maker raises its outlook for full-year sales and profits.

"The new adjusted EBIT target is primarily upped due to the good performance in the Rubber Group segment. We consider the new guidance still conservative," DZ Bank analyst Jasko Terzic writes.

Continental now expects group sales to increase more than 7 percent this year to more than 32.5 billion euros ($39.97 billion). The margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will exceed the 10.1 percent achieved last year, it added.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.8132 euros)