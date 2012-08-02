Shares in Veolia Environnement drop 5.9 percent, the biggest losers on France's CAC 40 index after the French water, waste and energy group posts disappointing results and unveils another round of cost cutting.

"Earnings are below expectation, both EBITDA and net results. Italy's recurring operating difficulties explains these poor results. Apart from that, Waste division reports better-than-expected results, while Water division disappoints," a Paris-based trader says.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgrades its rating on the stock to 'neutral' following the results, which "show weaker-than-expected underlying trends".

"Coupled with potentially recurring write-downs in Italy, this opens up sizeable downside to 2012 consensus estimates," BofA-Merrill Lynch analysts write in a note.

The stock has tumbled 50 percent over the past 12 months, as the company struggles to reduce its debt pile and restructure its businesses.

