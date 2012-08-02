Shares in Bic jump 6.6 percent after the maker of pens, lighters and rasors posts first-half results showing improvements in profitability and maintains its goal for margins to remain at 2011's levels.

"These are good results in terms of sales," a Paris-based analyst says.

"It is a company that is resisting the crisis very well and shows that even with a low rate of growth, it is possible to have nice profitability with productivity gains here or there," he adds.

Shares in Bic, the biggest gainer on France's SBF120 index, are up 28.5 percent so far this year, valuing the company at 4.1 billion euros.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://alice.cannet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net