The FTSE Small Caps index was up 0.1 percent in mid-morning trade, tracking similar modest gains by the FTSE 100 index, ahead 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 250 index is flat.

Trinity Mirror leaps nearly 26 percent higher as the newspaper publisher posts an 11.5 percent rise in first-half operating profit to 52.5 million pounds ($81.8 million), and says strong operational management will deliver an outcome for 2012 ahead of current expectations.

"We  suspect our adjusted EPS for the year will rise from 25 pence (consensus 24 pence) to at least 28 pence. Forecasts, target and recommendation are under review. Trinity remains our default play of the distressed names in the sector, very cheap but remains one for the brave," Numis says in a note.

Matchtech Group sheds over 3 percent after the technical recruitment specialist says its full-year outcome is expected to be below market expectations because of lower-than-expected permanent fees in the fourth quarter.

"We reduce our 2012E EPS estimates by 4 percent and 10 percent in 2013E as we anticipate further weakness particularly in its permanent business going forward. .... We cut our target price by 10 percent on the back of this (from 258 pence to 232 pence) but with 15 percent upside, coupled with an 8 percent dividend yield on offer, we maintain a Buy recommendation," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.6415 British pounds)