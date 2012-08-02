Shares in Aggreko shed 1.2 percent, underperforming a 0.4 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as the temporary power provider for the London 2012 Olympics posts a 23 percent rise in first-half trading profit, which analysts at Oriel Securities and Seymour say is in-line with their estimates.

Oriel points out that that both Aggreko's first-half trading profit and its pretax profit are bang in line with its estimates.

The broker says that with no change to guidance from Aggreko it is making no adjustments to full-year headline forecasts for the company.

"The current rating demands the constituent trend of upgrades continues," Oriel says in a note, maintaining its "hold" rating on Aggreko.

Seymour Pierce also says half year numbers from Aggreko are in line with its and market expectations, and it remains comfortable with its full-year 2012 stimates,.

"Shares are trading on a prospective P/E (Price/Earnings) of 19.6 times FY12E falling to 17.5 times FY13E. We remain Buyers with a 2,500 pence target price," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

Volume in Aggreko shares is fairly strong at 45 percent of the 90-day daily average , above the 21 percent level for the FTSE 100 index overall.

To see more on Aggreko's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net