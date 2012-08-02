The put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options falls below 1 again, signalling that investors are getting more confident about the direction of euro zone stocks ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting.

The ratio, which measures the trading volume of put options versus call options used to gauge investor sentiment, has been coming off a peak of 1.67 hit last Tuesday before ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro," sparking hopes of bold measures to support the euro zone economy and sending the Euro STOXX 50 jumping nearly 10 percent in a week.

The ratio dropped to a one-month low of 0.57 last Friday, before bouncing above 1 again earlier this week. It was at 0.82 on Thursday morning, according to Eurex.

A ratio below 1 usually signals investors' bullishness.

However, a ratio falling below 1 could also signal complacency as investors sell their 'puts' used to hedge long equity positions and risk being caught off guard if the ECB disappoints and triggers a pull-back in stocks.

