About 56 percent of Europe's STOXX 600 companies have reported results so far in the current quarterly earnings season, and of that, 49 percent have missed analysts' forecasts, while 51 percent have met or beaten the consensus, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

This pales in comparison with figures from the U.S. earnings season, where about 73 percent of the S&P 500 have already reported results, of which only 29 percent of companies have missed forecasts, while 71 percent have met or beaten consensus.

Overall, European earnings have been 11.3 percent lower than what analysts had expected, while U.S. earnings have been 4 percent higher than estimates, Starmine data shows.

