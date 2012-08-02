Analysts at BofA Merrill Lynch have downgraded their rating for Severn Trent to "neutral" from "buy" as they see limited catalysts for the water stock after a strong performance, and keep their stance on Pennon to "underperform" due to risks in waste.

They say in a note on UK water utilities that Severn Trent is one of the best performing utilities in Europe this year, returning about 23 percent, much better than UK utilities (circa 10 percent), Pan-European utilities (circa 2 percent) and the STOXX 600 (circa 11 percent) over the same period.

"The shares are now trading close to our updated 1725 pence PO (price objective), leaving limited total return potential and now that the special dividend is behind us, there are no obvious near term catalysts," the analysts say, but add: "We continue to believe Severn Trent is a well managed UK water utility."

The note says that Pennon's interim management statement due in August could highlight a tough trading environment, with Merrill continuing to remain cautious on waste in the near term as trends have worsened in recent months.

"Recyclate prices continue to drift lower, especially for the crucial waste paper segment. The UK economy has been weaker than expected in the last few months and this is likely to put more downward pressure on volumes."

Apart from its water business segment, Pennon also has a waste-management unit called Viridor.  The Merrill analysts retain their stance on United Utilities as "buy" saying the stock still has about 12 percent total return potential to their updated price target of 725 pence: "This still looks attractive given the defensive profile."

Severn Trent Shares are down 0.2 percent, Pennon falls 0.5 percent, while United Utilities is up 0.2 percent. The broader FTSE 100 index is up 0.4 percent.

