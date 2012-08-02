The STOXX euro zone bank index, home of bellwethers such as BNP Paribas, Banco Santander and UniCredit, has surged about 20 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi last week said the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro," triggering hopes of strong new measures to help resolve the region's debt crisis.

The sector's bounce - its sharpest six - session recovery rally since late 2011 - has propelled shares of Bankia up 44 percent, Banco Santander up 24 percent, Credit Agricole up 21 percent and Banco Popolare up 20 percent.

But despite the sharp bounce, the sector is still down 14 percent so far in 2012, and valuation levels remains extremely low, with Credit Agricole trading at 0.21 time its book value, Banco Popolare at 0.19 time, and UniCredit at 0.31 time.

