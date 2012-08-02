The FTSE Small Caps index gains 0.2 percent around midday, just underperforming a 0.3 percent rise by the blue chips, with the mid caps remaining flat.

Trinity Mirror jumps 24 percent as the newspaper publisher posts an 11.5 percent rise in first-half operating profit to 52.5 million pounds ($81.8 million), and says strong operational management will deliver an outcome for 2012 ahead of current expectations.

In reaction, Barclays modestly raises its target price for Trinity Mirror to 44 pence from 42 pence, while retaining an "equal-weight" rating on the stock.

Renold drops 19 percent after the industrial chain maker reports weaker sales in the first quarter amid tougher market conditions, prompting FinnCap to cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy."

"The group has warned today that a number of territories have seen sales soften as a result of macro-economic uncertainties ... Despite the reduction in cost base, profits are expected to be below expectations," says FinnCap analyst David Buxton.

