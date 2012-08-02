The FTSE Small Caps index closes 0.3 percent lower, while the FTSE 100 drops 0.9 percent, and the FTSE 250 index falls 1 percent.

Mercom Oil Sands advances 4.8 percent as the oil exploration and development company focused on Canadian oil sands, says it is in talks with Nordic Petroleum about a farm-in agreement for four oil sand leases over the Chard field in Canada.

HMV Group falls 3.7 percent as the struggling entertainment retailer says its chief executive Simon Fox has decided to leave the company after six years in the post, with Trevor Moore, until recently chief executive of camera retailer Jessops, to succeed Fox when he joins the firm on September 3.

