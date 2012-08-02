The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of anxiety known as the VSTOXX, drops 10.7 percent to 25.08 - recording its biggest one-day fall in more than a month - as investors close short-term derivatives bets put on ahead of today's ECB meeting.

"In the run-up to the meeting, we saw massive volumes of positions taken to capture potential big swings that would follow the meeting, such as straddle options and call spreads," a derivatives trader at a French bank says.

"Now that the meeting is behind us, people are unwinding all these very short-term options bets."

A straddle is an options strategy in which an investor holds a position in both a call and put with the same strike price and expiration date. This is used to capture the volatility by investors who think the underlying stock or index will move sharply, but are unsure about the direction.

For spreads, an investor buys put or call options at a specific strike price while also selling the same number of puts or calls at a lower strike price, a way to capture market movements without buying and selling underlying equities.

"The sharp drop in the VSTOXX is also a sign that the pull-back in stocks is just a bit of profit taking after this week's jump," a London-based equity sales trader says.

"If people were seriously disappointed about (ECB President Mario) Draghi's press conference, the selling pressure would be stronger, and investors would be buying protection, so the volatility index would be on the rise, not falling like a rock."

The Euro STOXX 50 index is down 1.2 percent in late trade, but still up 6.7 percent since last Wednesday.

