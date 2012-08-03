Shares in Nokia are 2.5 percent lower, underperforming the broadly stronger market, after Goldman Sachs downgraded the struggling cellphone maker to 'sell' from 'neutral' following a recent rise in the stock price.

"We expect competing products to sustain a market share lead over Nokia's Lumia device launches in 2H12, and expect price competition at the mid-end to intensify further given Android device price points," Goldman says, sticking to a 1.3 euros target on the share.

"Further, we believe accelerating share loss (leading to higher cash burn) will disappoint recently positive sentiment, refocusing attention on structural concerns."

At 1.86 euros, shares in Nokia are up 36 percent from an 8-year low set in mid-July, although they are still worth half as much as they were at the start of 2012.

RM: tarmo.virki.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net