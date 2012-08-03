The cost of insuring against a slump in euro zone equities, via put options, has shot up sharply after the ECB unveiled no new, immediate stimulus measures on Thursday, disappointing investors.

The cost of an August 2012 put on EuroSTOXX 50 with a strike of 2,200 - which will be in the money if the index drops by more than 4 percent in the next two weeks from current levels around 2,297 - jumped 64 percent on Thursday, according to data from the Eurex exchange.

Other strikes in the popular 2,100 to 2,300 put range also saw steep increase. Puts are used to hedge long equity positions or simply bet on a market fall.

On the flip side, calls - which allow investors to benefit from any market gains - witnessed a steep fall in prices.

The price of a 2,400 August 2012 call on the euro zone blue chip index dropped to a third of Wednesday's levels.

Total open interest on August 2012 EuroSTOXX 50 calls, rose 12 percent against a 9 percent increase in call open interest, suggesting investors see more risk of a downside move than before the ECB meeting.

However, the put/call ratio - based on traded contracts across all maturities - came in at 0.80, with readings below 1.00 generally seen as indications of bullish sentiment.

