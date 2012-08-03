Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland are the top risers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, up 5.3 percent, recovering after sharp falls in the previous session, as the part nationalised lender brings the UK banking sector's reporting season to a close with broadly in-line first-half results.

RBS posts a first-half operating profit of 1.83 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), down from 1.97 billion in the same period last year.

The bank, which is 82 percent-owned by the government, also confirmed it has dismissed a number of employees for misconduct as a result of its investigations into a Libor interest rate rigging scandal and, along with other banks, is still under investigation by regulators.

Before Friday's rally, RBS shares had dropped by more than 12 percent since the end of June when the company became embroiled in the Libor fixing scandal.

"Given all of the distractions, the fact that RBS continues to edge in the right direction at all is of some comfort to investors," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, says in a note.

"For the moment, there remains much to be done, during which time the market consensus of a hold is unlikely to be disturbed in either direction."

Shore Capital, which repeats a "hold" rating on RBS, says: "Overall, (it is) the usual complicated set of results with many moving parts, which demonstrated good progress on balance sheet recovery but continued issues around profitability."

RBS is among Thomson Reuters StarMine's lowest ranked companies for earnings quality in the FTSE 100, with a score of 15 out of 100 prior to the release of these results, compared with the sector median of 39.

This means its earnings growth is expected to be difficult to sustain over the next 12 months based on what has contributed to those earnings in the recent past.

Out of the FTSE 100 companies, there are only three with a worse earnings quality score than RBS - of which banking peer Barclays is one.

Trading volume in RBS was robust, at around half the 90-day daily average after two hours of trade, compared to the FTSE 100 index on about 13 percent.

