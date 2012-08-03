Shares in Allergy Therapeutics jump 27 percent after the company says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the clinical hold, dated 2007, on the company's grass pollen allergy vaccine, Pollinex Quattro.

Allergy Therapeutics says it has gained approval to progress with a late stage efficacy study and is now focused on securing a partner to commercialise the vaccine in the U.S.

"I think they're in a position now to strike an agreement. The valuation uplift on this company is clear, meaning that, now all of sudden that clinical path is open for them," says Daniel Stewart analyst Vadim Alexandre.

For more, click on

To see Allergy Therapeutics' statement, click on

Reuters messaging rm://karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net