The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent in midmorning deals, underperforming much bigger rallies by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which both gain 0.9 percent.

Allergy Therapeutics leaps 27 percent higher as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration says a clinical hold on the company, which had been in place since 2007, has now been lifted for the firm's grass pollen allergy vaccine with a clinical development programme on the product to be undertaken with immediate effect.

Xcite Energy adds 2.7 percent as the oil explorer says the 9/03b-7 well at its Bentley oil field in the North Sea has been producing at a stabilised rate of about 3,200 barrels per day with no associated basic sediments or water.

Xcite also says its Chief Executive Richard Smith will retire and that it has promoted Chief Financial Officer Rupert Cole to be its new CEO.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net