UK equities' upside is likely to be limited by valuations and the rolling euro zone crisis, with defensives likely to remain more resilient while banks, miners and capital goods stocks suffer, UBS strategists say.

They note that the ECB on Thursday left the door open for possible intervention in the open market, if various conditions are met, but reckon the impact on markets will be limited.

"Markets appear to have got a little ahead of themselves, and we continue to see the euro zone as a 'rolling crisis' that will persist while no comprehensive solution is found - we reach a crisis point, which drives policy response and a market rally in the near term. Rinse and repeat," the strategists say.

"With this idea of a rolling crisis, in the near term we believe it will be difficult to see multiples push higher than those achieved in the past two years, without a more credible response. As such, upside from here would appear limited to just 7 percent, or roughly 6,100 on the FTSE 100, in the event the multiple re-rates to its crisis high of 10.7 times."

The FTSE, at 5,722.44 points, is trading at a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 9.6 according to Thomson Reuters DataStream, up from less than 9 times in early summer.

