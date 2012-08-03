Shares in IAG shed 4.2 percent, the standout fallers on Britain's FTSE 100 index in robust trading volumes, as Europe's fourth-biggest airline group by market value, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, tumbles to a first-half group loss and cuts its full-year earnings guidance.

IAG reports a group operating loss of 253 million euros ($307.6 million) in the six months to the end of June compared with a profit of 88 million euros in the same period a year ago.

"BA trading remains firm and bmi integration on track, but this has been offset by weak Spanish economic conditions hitting Iberia," Espirito Santo says in a note.

"We see clear downside risk to consensus estimates," the bank says, repeating its "sell" rating on the stock.

Friday's disappointment comes against a backdrop of heightened analyst expectations for IAG. According to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, of 24 analysts covering the company, 17 have either "strong buy" or "buy" ratings on the firm, an uptick from 90 days ago when only 12 analysts out of 18 were as bullish.

Trading volumes in IAG stood at almost 90 percent of the 90-day daily average approaching midday, compared with around 25 percent for the FTSE 100.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.8224 euros)